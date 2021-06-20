Hearing for Man Charged With Dragging Woman by the Hair, Choking Her in Limestone Township Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Castle man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on charges from an incident where he allegedly dragged a woman by her hair and choked her at a residence in Limestone Township.

Court documents indicate 38-year-old Dennis Alan Vogan is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. on May 5 to a report of a domestic assault at a location on McGregor Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County, involving Dennis Vogan and a known female victim.

At the scene, police spoke to the victim who reported that she and Vogan were involved in an altercation outside the residence near the driveway.

The victim told police that Vogan struck her several times then dragged her by the hair from the driveway to the front porch. The victim reported Vogan then began choking her to the point she thought she was going to pass out, according to the complaint.

Vogan was not present at the scene.

State police observed a cut and swelling on the victim’s lower lip, a cut and redness on the left side of her face, and a cut on her left thumb that was actively bleeding, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Vogan in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on May 5.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

