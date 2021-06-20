‘I Love Clarion’ Celebration Schedule Released

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has released the schedule of events for this year’s “I Love Clarion” Celebration.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, and this year there will be activities both downtown and at the Clarion Mall.

DOWNTOWN CLARION activities will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will include:

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 (noon) – Farmers Market (Courthouse Parking Lot)

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Walmart Pharmacy providing Johnson & Johnson Vaccines (Main Street Center)

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Craft Show and Local Non-Profits (in the park)

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Sidewalk Sales (all along Main Street)

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Veteran’s Craft (in the park) inviting all kids to come and make a special craft that will be presented later in the day to Veterans of Clarion County

10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. – Bingo (in the park)

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Children’s Games coordinated by Hope Rising Church (in the park)

12:00 p.m. (noon) to 1:00 p.m. – Box Chicken Picnic (in the park): Chicken Leg/Thigh with Coleslaw, Biscuit, Cookie & Soft Drink $4 or Chicken Breast with Coleslaw, Biscuit, Cookie & Soft Drink $5

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Bingo (in the park)

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Eating Contest – Four Divisions: Ages 6-9; Ages 10-13; Ages 14-17; Ages 18 and Older. Pre-Registration is required and limited to 10 in each age category. The cost to register is $5.00 per person. T-shirts for all participants and prizes for winners.

The following CLARION MALL activities will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Food Vendors:

– Clarion Moose Lodge – Hot Dogs, Kraut Dogs, Chili Dogs, Chili/Cheese Dogs;

– Red River Roadhouse – Hamburgers & Cheeseburgers;

– Eat’n Park – Slices of Apple Pie & Smiley Cookies;

– Knights of Columbus – Kettle Korn;

– The Meadows Frozen Custard – Frozen Custard Desserts

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Veterans Appreciation Presentation

7:00 p.m. – Presenting of Colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 51

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – The Wrangler Band (featuring a variety of music ranging from Today’s Top 40 Country to 80s Classics to Classic Rock)

9:35 p.m. – Fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico

Pets are NOT PERMITTED during the event at EITHER location.

For more information or to register for the eating contest, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9191 or stop at their office located at 650 Main Street in Clarion.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.