All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Ed Henschel
Ed Henschel served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Edward G. Henschel Jr.
Born: November 23, 1930
Died: May 20, 2021
Hometown: Marienville, Pa.
Branch:
Ed enlisted in the United States Army on September 25, 1951.
He served during the Korean War but was stationed state-side as a company clerk. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on November 4, 1959.
Click here to view a full obituary.
