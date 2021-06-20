 

State Troopers Offer Summer Safety Tips

Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Pennsylvania State Police are advising residents to keep safety a priority when enjoying outdoor activities like swimming and boating this summer.

Swimming is one of many ways to enjoy the summer weather, and state police encourage everyone to keep safety a priority, especially when supervising children engaged in swimming activities.

Troopers offer these safety tips for swimming, boating, and supervising children at a swimming pool, lake, beach, or waterway:

  • Ensure swimming pools not in use are secured to prevent access by children.
  • Keep close, constant watch over children engaged in swimming activities and provide them with an approved flotation device appropriate to their skill level.
  • Avoid alcohol use when swimming, boating, and when supervising children.
  • Beware of the potential dangers of swimming in rivers with low head dams and of diving or jumping from rocks or structures into streams, rivers, quarries, and lakes.
  • Avoid swimming alone.

The members of the Pennsylvania State Police wish you and your family a fun, safe, and healthy summer season.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


