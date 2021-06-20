State Troopers Offer Summer Safety Tips

Pennsylvania State Police are advising residents to keep safety a priority when enjoying outdoor activities like swimming and boating this summer.

Swimming is one of many ways to enjoy the summer weather, and state police encourage everyone to keep safety a priority, especially when supervising children engaged in swimming activities.

Troopers offer these safety tips for swimming, boating, and supervising children at a swimming pool, lake, beach, or waterway:

Ensure swimming pools not in use are secured to prevent access by children.

Keep close, constant watch over children engaged in swimming activities and provide them with an approved flotation device appropriate to their skill level.

Avoid alcohol use when swimming, boating, and when supervising children.

Beware of the potential dangers of swimming in rivers with low head dams and of diving or jumping from rocks or structures into streams, rivers, quarries, and lakes.

Avoid swimming alone.

The members of the Pennsylvania State Police wish you and your family a fun, safe, and healthy summer season.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

