 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 50. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.