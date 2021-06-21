A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 50. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

