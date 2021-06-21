B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat): Portland Mills-Arroyo Event Set for Thursday

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your own boat, beverage, and…bananas, for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River on Thursday, June 24.

This six-mile historical program begins at 8:00 a.m. and is for experienced paddlers only.

This section of the river is rich in local history.

Participants will pass evidence of the old log booms and mills at Portland Mills, as well as bridge remnants of the Clarion River Railway.

Come see where John Cobb’s mill was located before he was flooded out at Beech Bottom.

Bald eagles and osprey often make an appearance on this secluded wilderness float.

Don’t forget your fishing poles!

The cost is $40.00 per boat payable by cash, check, or money order made out to: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Participants must pre-register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or [email protected] by Tuesday, June 22. Registration limited to 10 boats.

Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50% discount.

