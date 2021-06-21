Betty McKisson, First Nurse Practitioner in Clarion County, Passes at Age 84

Betty E. McKisson, 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on June 20, 2021.

She was born in Clarion, on January 22, 1937 to the late George and Marian (Saler) Shaffer.

Betty is the first person to work as a nurse practitioner in Clarion County. She was part of the first class of nurse practitioners trained through the University of Pittsburgh in 1974.

Betty had a varied career working at West Penn Hospital, at the Clarion Hospital and as an occupational health nurse at the former Owens Illinois glass plant in Clarion. She is also the owner and operator of Wellness Health Options in Clarion.

Betty was the Clarion Chamber 2009 Citizen of the year. She was a member of: the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion, Clarion Area Rotary, Clarion Hospital Ambassador, Clarion Chamber, Clarion County Economic Development, Zonta Club of Clarion Area, American Massage Therapy Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Betty is survived by her son, Andy (Ginny) McKisson of Fisher and step-son, John (Karen) McKisson of Fisher. Her step-grandchildren, Matthew (Kery) McKisson, Kristy (Michael) Teeter of FL and Erica Hetrick of Annapolis, MD; her step-great-grandchildren, Gavin, Grady and Mallory. In addition, she is survived by her brother, George Shaffer.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Melvyn “Jerry” McKisson.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A funeral service will follow at 5:00pm in the funeral home with Chaplain Bill Beck of Motor Racing Outreach officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Garden Club.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

