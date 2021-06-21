 

Charles “Chuck” Thoma

Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RU1z8sieFYbQCharles “Chuck” Thoma was a unique guy.

He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Charles was born December 14, 1948 to John and Ruth Thoma. He passed away on June 18, 2021 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, PA surrounded by his wife Shelly and children Jen, Zack and Brittany.

He is also survived by too many loving family members to list (at least that’s what he would say).

In honor of his lifelong dedication to fitness, donations can be made to the Franklin YMCA where you could find him either working out or socializing.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Chuck lived a great story.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


