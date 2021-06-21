Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Butters
Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Butters.
Butters is a two-year-old male Spaniel mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
Although Butters is listed as playful and friendly, it is recommended that his new home be one without other dogs or cats.
For more information on Butters, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
