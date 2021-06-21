 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Photo of the Day

Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem recently held an event for the community to meet representatives from My Chevrolet Rewards and OnStar. Pictured: Coleen Morelli. Business Development Manager; Kristen Hindman, Marketing Liaison; Ben Kundick, Sales Consultant; Jody Britton, General Manager; Alisha Kessler, Finance Manager; Mike Hindman. President, Redbank Chevrolet; Wylie Miller, Sales Consultant; Rick Martin - My Reward Specialist; Kanira Yancey - District Sales Manager General Motors; Steve Dyke - OnStar Representative

Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem recently held an event for the community to meet representatives of My Chevrolet Rewards and OnStar. Pictured – left to right (front row): Coleen Morelli, Business Development Manager; Kristen Hindman, Marketing Liaison; Ben Kundick, Sales Consultant; Jody Britton, General Manager; Alisha Kessler, Finance Manager; Wylie Miller, Sales Consultant; Kanira Yancey, District Sales Manager General Motors; and Steve Dyke, OnStar Representative. (Back row): Mike Hindman, President, Redbank Chevrolet, and Rick Martin, My Reward Specialist. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.