Clarion County Photo of the Day

Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem recently held an event for the community to meet representatives of My Chevrolet Rewards and OnStar. Pictured – left to right (front row): Coleen Morelli, Business Development Manager; Kristen Hindman, Marketing Liaison; Ben Kundick, Sales Consultant; Jody Britton, General Manager; Alisha Kessler, Finance Manager; Wylie Miller, Sales Consultant; Kanira Yancey, District Sales Manager General Motors; and Steve Dyke, OnStar Representative. (Back row): Mike Hindman, President, Redbank Chevrolet, and Rick Martin, My Reward Specialist. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.