Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fudgy Mint Cookies

Here’s a moist and delicious cake-like cookie that is perfect for your next picnic!

Ingredients

1 regular-size package devil’s food cake mix

1/2 cup butter, softened



2 large eggs1 tablespoon water2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar2 – 5 oz. packages chocolate-covered thin mints

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~In a large bowl, mix cake mix, butter, eggs, and water to form a soft dough. Shape dough into one-inch balls; roll in confectioners’ sugar. Place two inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

~Bake eight to 10 minutes or until set. Immediately press a mint into the center of each cookie. Cool on pans for two minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

~Makes about three dozen.

