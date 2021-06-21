Clarion to Break Ground on Second Avenue Project in August

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At a recent public meeting at the Clarion First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, the Clarion Blueprint Community provided an update on the progress of the multi-generational park planned for Second Avenue in Clarion and presented the public with projects and plans for the future.

“We will be breaking ground in August on the 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park project, and this will be a multi-stage, multi-phase park,” said Blueprint member Theron Miles.

Plans call to have this park completed in the next four to five years, but separate phases will be open for use when completed.

“I’m trying to make this happen fast. And, we’ve made amazing progress in the last year,” continued Theron. “We operate on donations and grants. Blueprint worked hard to receive wonderful donations throughout our community to cover one of the hardest portions, which is what you don’t see in a park. It’s everything underground to make this last for a century. And, that’s our goal.”

When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space.

While the park will be located within Clarion Borough and share a border with both Clarion Township and Monroe Township and open to all residents, it will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community.

Clarion Blueprint President Brenda Sanders Dede opened the meeting with an overview of the accomplishments of the blueprint community.

Clarion Blueprint Community has been a designated blueprint community by the FHLBank of Pittsburgh since 2014. The blueprint community’s initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders.

While Clarion Blueprint is not associated with Clarion Borough, Clarion County, or Clarion University, the organization takes pride in its close working relationship with other local entities.

According to Dede, Clarion Blueprint was instrumental in bringing both Clarion River Brewing Company and Regency Commons – the new senior living facility operated by Clarion County Housing Authority – to Clarion. As a designated blueprint community, Clarion has access to certain funding and assistance that other local communities do not.

“We’re all really excited about the park, but that’s not going to be the end for us,” said Tom McConnell, Clarion Blueprint Vice President, who also outlined some future projects.

“We’re always going to be trying to utilize this tax grant program that was chatted about to continue to do projects in Clarion County that are for the benefit of all of us,” continued McConnell.

McConnell mentioned possibly extending the Toby boat launch parking or even more parking at the Route 66 Trail entrance in Shippenville.

“We have a business or two that are interested in looking at rentals of kayaks at Toby and improving the Paint Township boat launch on the Clarion River.

“One of the big things that were talked about – pop-up shops. We would like to find a business incubator area in town that would be able to host smaller businesses to sell whatever they make or provide. An area where smaller businesses that aren’t big enough to have a whole building or storefront.”

Blueprint Program Manager Jessica Funk presented three vision statements for the Clarion Blueprint Community: the inform version, the involved version, and the empower version.

The inform version states: “Clarion Borough is the region’s premier location for local living, lively leisure, lifelong learning, and lasting livelihoods. The Clarion Blueprint Communities Inc. is a leading partner in attaining this vision by igniting and maintaining enthusiasm for and pride in our community.”

The involved version states: ”Located in northwest Pennsylvania, historic clearing borough provides a safe and clean home for its residents and as a welcoming community for visitors, tourists, and new investors clearing borough is fortunate to have numerous 21st-century assets including:

• A vibrant thriving and walkable Main Street;

• Close to many outdoor recreation opportunities;

• A college town environment with its in-time connections to Clarion University of Pennsylvania;

• Serving as a hub of entrepreneurship and business growth; and

• The benefits of small-town living with many urban amenities.

The empower version recognizes Living Local on Main Street, Lifelong Learning in a college town, Lively Leisure in a nature-based place, Lasting Livelihoods in a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, and a Place to call home.

Bill Fontana, Director of Strategic Initiatives from the PA Downtown Center talked about the importance of vision statements.

“So you have to have a vision statement and somebody comes up with something, you know, it’s a great place to live work, shop, and play,” said Fontana.

“I can tell you this, every single one of the 2,563 units of government in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania wants to be the best place to live, work, shop, and play.

“You have to do something different. We have to identify those assets that you have that make you unique, right? There are 2,563 units of government in common with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. But, if you look at the Rand Commercial Atlas of the United States, there are six trade areas, meaning that we live in an economy where individual communities from an economic standpoint, aren’t nearly as important as they used to be 30, 40 years ago.

“We do everything on a regional basis. And so revitalization efforts become critical to zero in on these visions statements, these transformative strategies.

“It is really important that everybody is rowing the boat in the same direction, right? The borough can’t have one vision and the chamber of commerce have another vision. And the university has a third vision and an organization like Blueprint has a fourth vision. You don’t have to agree on every “i” that is dotted and every “t” that is crossed, but there has to be enough of a consensus on these things that you are going to make real progress.

“I think you’ve made great progress here over the course of the last year, even with the pandemic. And, we look forward to continuing to work with you. You’re in a program right now with the U.S. Department of Agriculture called the world place-making initiative challenge for the innovation challenge grant. You’re going to get a $10,000.00 grant after the 1st of July to do something in town. We want to get firing into the Main Street program at the quantum valley, cut, open up the door to $750,000.00, maybe a million dollars over the next five years to do things, to revitalize the community.”

