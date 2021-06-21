Community Flocks to Support Clarion Native’s Book Launch Event

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion community flocked to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon to support a book launch event for Clarion native Pam Selker Rak’s first book, Sassafras Tea.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Veterans Memorial Park was abuzz for part of the afternoon on Saturday, with people coming and going throughout Rak’s book launch event. A total of approximately 80 to 100 people attended throughout the two-hour event.

“I was really touched by the amount of people who had their own memories of brewing sassafras tea,” Rak told exploreClarion.com.

“One woman even became emotional, as the book sparked her own memories of brewing sassafras tea with her own father, and believe me, I related to her.”

She also embraced the opportunity to catch up with some of the people she grew up with.

“I saw many friends from my childhood and youth there, and also made some new friends, too.”

Michelle’s Café was on-hand at the event to serve sassafras tea and assorted pastries; and book readings were conducted by Clarion resident, Kiera Vinson, a senior at Lycoming College, studying Musical Theater Arts.

C-93 FM also broadcast live from the event.

Rak said she was very pleased with the event and hopes word of her book and her plans for the future spread even further through the local community.

“I think as the word continues to get-out about the book, and its philanthropic mission for the community, I’m hoping more and more people will embrace it.”

According to Rak, Sassafras Tea is just the beginning, as she plans to “always show up for Clarion.”

“That means future events will be held in Clarion.

“The next book (Christmas Treedition) launches October 2nd, so I’ll be in Clarion the entire ALF week doing a variety of events and programs to celebrate the launch of the second book in the series, so that planning will begin very soon.”

Christmas Treedition focuses on Rak’s childhood tradition of going with her father to the Christmas Tree Farm to pick out the perfect tree, and all of the proceeds from it will be going to the Clarion/Jefferson Head Start Program.

Currently, Rak is also planning to release another two books in 2022.

The first one, titled Pam-Anne Restaurant, she plans to launch in conjunction with Mother’s Day, and the second one, titled The Battle of Snowball, is planned for release in the fall.

For those who were unable to attend the event, Sassafras Tea is currently available on Amazon.com.

