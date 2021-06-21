Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Paraprofessional.

This position will be available at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: July 9, 2021 or Until Position is Filled

