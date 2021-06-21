Hearing for Area Man Charged With Felony Trespass After Being Caught Sleeping in Vacant Apartment Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on felony trespass charges after he was reportedly caught sleeping in a vacant apartment in Clarion.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Robert Michael Griffin is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, on the following charge:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:47 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to an apartment building on Main Street for a report of a man sleeping inside an apartment without permission.

Police arrived at the building and made contact with an employee of the business who explained there was a man in an unoccupied apartment, with no one permitted inside.

The employee called the owner while police were present and confirmed that the room was to be empty, and no one had permission to be there, the complaint notes.

Police then proceeded to the room and knocked at the door, which opened from the knock. They were then able to observe a man sleeping on a recliner inside the room. The officers then announced themselves, and the man woke up.

When asked his name, he identified himself as Robert Griffin.

According to the complaint, when asked why he was inside an apartment that didn’t belong to him, Griffin told police he was cold and tired and needed a place to sleep. He reportedly said that he was smoking marijuana with another man earlier in the day, and the man told him he could sleep in the empty room.

However, when asked who the man was, Griffin said he didn’t remember the man’s name. When asked, he was also unable to recall where he met the man, or where they had “hung out,” the complaint states.

Griffin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 6:30 p.m. on March 15.

