Knox Teen Accused of Punching Girl; Biting, Kicking State Troopers

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox teen is facing multiple charges following an incident where he reportedly punched a teenage girl and then assaulted state police troopers.

According to Clarion-based State Police, sometime between 1:33 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, an assault occurred at a location on State Route 208, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say the initial incident began as a dispute between a known 16-year-old Knox male and a known 14-year-old female victim. The altercation escalated when the male juvenile struck the victim in the face with a closed fist.

Clarion-based State Police were notified and responded to the scene where they observed a recent physical injury to the female victim.

Emlenton Ambulance was then requested to assist.

According to police, while they were waiting for EMS, the male juvenile became uncooperative and spit on a trooper. He then kicked and attempted to bite an EMT and threatened to shoot another EMT.

The male juvenile was subsequently taken into custody.

Police say while being transported to the Clarion-based State Police station, the male juvenile spit on a trooper again. Then, at the station, the male juvenile reportedly continued to be combative and actively resisted arrest by biting a trooper on the left arm and kicking another trooper in the knee.

Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, and resisting arrest are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

