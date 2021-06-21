 

Maureen “Peach” Clark

Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gRYH1Ui4rhICoBc3Maureen “Peach” Clark, 82, of Monroeville, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville.

She was born on October 27, 1938 in Clarion; daughter of the late Clinton V. and Manila Mae McMillen Clark.

Peach graduated from the Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 1956, and then graduated from Saint Vincent’s in Erie as an RN in 1960. She worked as an RN at Saint Vincent’s Hospital for 1 year and then worked for 40 years at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh up until her retirement.

Peach was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and watching sports and The Price is Right. Peach loved to travel and has traveled all over the world, but most of all, enjoyed the beach. She was a former Children’s Hospital Nurse of the Year.

Peach is survived by her two sisters, Shirley McNamara of DeLand, Florida and Rose Marie “Rosie” Clark of Clarion; 20 nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Maryann Speer, Jane Kinkead, and Nancy Hess; three brothers, Vincent Clark, Joseph Clark, and Thomas Clark; and a nephew, David Speer.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be to Father Flanagan Boys Town, 234 Monsky Drive, Boys Town, NB 68010 or to Children’s.org and click on Free Care Fund.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


