State Police Investigating Theft of Dirt Bike in Sligo Borough

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating the theft of a dirt bike from a property in Sligo Borough.

Police say the dirt bike, a 1987 yellow Suzuki DS 80, was stolen from a known 35-year-old Sligo man’s yard on Penn Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, the theft occurred sometime between 4:00 p.m. on June 9 and 4:00 p.m. on June 11.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

