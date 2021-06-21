 

Police Investigating Burglary in Elk Township

Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Elk Township earlier this month.

According to police, the burglary occurred at a garage belonging to a known 81-year-old Knox man located on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County, sometime between June 5, 2021, and June 7, 2021.

Police say an unknown individual(s) entered the garage and stole several power tools before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The items stolen include:

  • PortaPower Torque Wrenches valued at $180.00
  • Dewalt Circular Saw valued at $125.00
  • Dewalt 20V Drill valued at $125.00
  • 3 and 1/4 inch socket set valued at $100.00
  • Grease gun of unknown make and model valued at $50.00
  • Ridgid Buffer valued at $150.00
  • Dewalt Carry Bag valued at $50.00

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, June 20, 2021.


