Six Guns Stolen from Shippenville Area Home

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details of a burglary that occurred earlier this year in Elk Township and involved the theft of six guns and a gun cabinet.

According to police, the investigation was initiated around 10:07 a.m. on March 29.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence on South Street in Elk Township, Clarion County.

The items stolen during the burglary include the following:

Black gun cabinet valued at $100.00

Glock laser sight valued at $98.00

laser pointer valued at $4.00

Honor Defense Honor Guard 9mm valued at $499.00

Taurus TH9c 9mm valued at $338

Heritage revolver valued at $90

Ruger PC9 Carbine valued at $539

Ruger 10-22 Tactical valued at $349

Unknown brand 12-gauge shotgun valued at $130

The victim is listed as a 65-year-old Shippenville man.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, June 20, 2020.

