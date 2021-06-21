 

Six Guns Stolen from Shippenville Area Home

Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details of a burglary that occurred earlier this year in Elk Township and involved the theft of six guns and a gun cabinet.

According to police, the investigation was initiated around 10:07 a.m. on March 29.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence on South Street in Elk Township, Clarion County.

The items stolen during the burglary include the following:

  • Black gun cabinet valued at $100.00
  • Glock laser sight valued at $98.00
  • laser pointer valued at $4.00
  • Honor Defense Honor Guard 9mm valued at $499.00
  • Taurus TH9c 9mm valued at $338
  • Heritage revolver valued at $90
  • Ruger PC9 Carbine valued at $539
  • Ruger 10-22 Tactical valued at $349
  • Unknown brand 12-gauge shotgun valued at $130

The victim is listed as a 65-year-old Shippenville man.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, June 20, 2020.


