Spaghetti Dinner/Live Auction to Be Held for Teacher at C-L High School
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – A spaghetti dinner and live auction fundraiser is being held on Saturday, July 10, to benefit Caleb Kifer.
Caleb is a well-known teacher at Clarion-Limestone and a former star athlete at Clarion Area. This local teacher, father, and husband’s life was turned upside down when he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer that has spread to his liver.
Everyone is invited to come out and show their support on Saturday, July 10, at the C-L High School.
There will be great food, entertainment, a 50/50 raffle, and a live auction!
The live auction will include themed gift baskets and a variety of items donated by local businesses.
The dinner will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the C-L High School Cafeteria.
A donation of $8.00 per adult and $5.00 for children 12 and under will be accepted. Take-outs will also be available.
Live music by “Legends,” “The C-L Six Strings,” and Joni Zacherl will take place in the C-L High School Gym from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The live auction will start at 6>00 p.m., also in the C-L High School Gym.
Monetary donations (via check made out to Clarion-Limestone Foundation) can be mailed to:
Clarion-Limestone School District
c/o Stephanie Smith
4091 C-L School Road
Strattanville, PA 16258
Items donated for the auction may be dropped off at the C-L High School or to Dave Eggleton at Clarion Ford. Clarion Ford-Chrysler is proud to have donated to support Caleb in his brave fight against cancer, and they encourage their friends and neighbors in the community to help if they can.
PLEASE COME SHOW YOUR SUPPORT!!
