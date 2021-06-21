SPONSORED: Stone & Field Photography Offers Discounted Sessions
Hi! My name is Kara Gunter, and I am the owner and photographer of Stone & Field Photography.
I started my business because I simply love this. I enjoy every aspect of this process from meeting new people, the actual photography session, to the hours spent perfecting this art. The joy you and I both get from delivering your images makes me so happy.
My goal is to make you feel comfortable and simply have fun! I strive to provide quality products and cherished memories at an affordable price, and I believe that Stone & Field Photography does just that. So, if you’re interested in a laid-back session, most likely taking place in a beautiful field with some candid-like pictures of you and your babe having a laugh, then I think we will work well together.
I am up for just about anything, but I mainly photograph families, couples, maternity, wedding, and baby. Located near Clarion, Pennsylvania, I travel anywhere but usually photograph in Clarion, Pittsburgh, Erie, Oil City, Franklin, Seneca, and all surrounding areas!
We have recently added the option to have your session made into a short video and are currently offering discounted mini sessions on Saturday, June 26, 2021, and Saturday, July 17, 2021, for only $89.00. *Very limited spots available!
We also have our regular-priced package options on our website. Visit stonefieldphotography.squarespace.com or our Facebook Page for more information! My phone is always open, so call/text anytime at 814-227-5027 to book your session. I look forward to working with you!
