EXPIRED: WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following severe weather message at 3:19 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

319 PM EDT MON JUN 21 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 299 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

COUNTIES:

ARMSTRONG

BUTLER

CLARION

FOREST

INDIANA

JEFFERSON

VENANGO

ALLEGHENY

BEAVER

FAYETTE

GREENE

WASHINGTON

WESTMORELAND

CITIES:

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, BROOKVILLE, BUTLER, CADIZ, CALDWELL, CAMBRIDGE, CANONSBURG, CLARION, CONNELLSVILLE, DAVIS, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, FORD CITY, FRANKLIN, GREENSBURG, INDIANA, KINGWOOD, KITTANNING, LATROBE, MARTINS FERRY, MASONTOWN, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, MURRYSVILLE, NEW KENSINGTON, NEW MARTINSVILLE, OIL CITY, PARSONS, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, PUNXSUTAWNEY, ST. CLAIRSVILLE, STEUBENVILLE, TERRA ALTA, THOMAS, TIONESTA, UNIONTOWN, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, WHEELING, AND WOODSFIELD.

IN EAST CENTRAL OHIO

BELMONT

GUERNSEY

HARRISON

JEFFERSON OH

MONROE

NOBLE

IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA

PRESTON

TUCKER

IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA

MARION

MONONGALIA

WETZEL

IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA

BROOKE

HANCOCK

MARSHALL

OHIO

