A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light southeast wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

