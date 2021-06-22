BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic Set to Relocate This Week

CLARION, Pa. (ETY) – The Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic will be relocating this week.

According to a release from Clarion Hospital, effective June 25, the Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic will start administering COVID-19 vaccines at Clarion Hospital, located at 1 Hospital Drive in Clarion.

Vaccine patients will enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register for their vaccination.

The vaccination clinic located at Gordman’s Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday, June 23.

To view clinic days and time or to schedule an appointment visit www.clarionhospital.org or call the Clarion Hospital vaccination line at 814-223-4157.

Walk-ins during clinic hours are welcome!

The Pfizer vaccine is open to all Pennsylvania residents over the age of 12. Parental consent is required for persons under the age of 18. The Moderna vaccine is open to all Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18.

