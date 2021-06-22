 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic Set to Relocate This Week

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK3008CLARION, Pa. (ETY) – The Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic will be relocating this week.

According to a release from Clarion Hospital, effective June 25, the Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic will start administering COVID-19 vaccines at Clarion Hospital, located at 1 Hospital Drive in Clarion.

Vaccine patients will enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register for their vaccination.

The vaccination clinic located at Gordman’s Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday, June 23.

To view clinic days and time or to schedule an appointment visit www.clarionhospital.org or call the Clarion Hospital vaccination line at 814-223-4157.

Walk-ins during clinic hours are welcome!

The Pfizer vaccine is open to all Pennsylvania residents over the age of 12. Parental consent is required for persons under the age of 18. The Moderna vaccine is open to all Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18.

RELATED:

Clarion COVID-19 Clinic Closing June 23, Vaccinations Will Continue at Clarion Hospital


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.