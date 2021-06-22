Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Zucchini Cupcakes
Try this super moist and delicious recipe!
Ingredients
1-1/4 cups butter, softened
1-1/2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup baking cocoa
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup plain yogurt
1 cup grated zucchini
1 cup grated carrots
1 – 16 oz. can chocolate frosting (or your favorite creamy icing)
Directions
~Preheat oven at 350°.
~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add to the creamed mixture alternately with yogurt, beating well after each addition. Fold in zucchini and carrots.
~Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake for 18-22 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
~Frost cupcakes.
~Makes 21 cupcakes.
