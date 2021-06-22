Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Zucchini Cupcakes

Try this super moist and delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups butter, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar



2 eggs1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour3/4 cup baking cocoa1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup plain yogurt1 cup grated zucchini1 cup grated carrots1 – 16 oz. can chocolate frosting (or your favorite creamy icing)

Directions

~Preheat oven at 350°.

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add to the creamed mixture alternately with yogurt, beating well after each addition. Fold in zucchini and carrots.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake for 18-22 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~Frost cupcakes.

~Makes 21 cupcakes.

