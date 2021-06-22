 

Featured Local Job: Communication Representative

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Central Electric Cooperative is searching for a communication professional to build positive internal and external relationships with employees, membership, and foster community partnerships.

Related degree with a minimum of 3 years experience preferred. Strong written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, the ability to effectively handle competing priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently is required.

The successful candidate should possess experience with print and electronic communication, media relations, website and intranet, social media, graphic design, photography, and public speaking skills. Electric cooperative or electric industry experience is a plus. Local travel is required.

Please submit resume to:

Central Electric Co-op
P.O. Box 329
Parker, PA 16049
Attn: HR

or email to [email protected]

Review of resumes will begin immediately. Position open until filled. EOE.


