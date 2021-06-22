Featured Local Job: Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Are you interested in changing the lives of this “at-risk” population?

Abraxas needs leaders who are dedicated to supporting others.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the unit. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding, and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Responds to step 1 grievances.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

