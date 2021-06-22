 

In-Person Programming Returning to Clarion Free Library in July

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-Free-LibraryCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After more than a year without in-person programs, the Clarion Free Library will begin in-person programming again in July.

As part of the Summer Reading Program, the library will be offering Tails and Tales events.

Storytimes (for children ages two to seven) will be held July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 10:00 a.m. This reading program consists of picture book stories, fingerplays, songs, and a simple craft.

Discovery Times (for ages eight to 11) will take place July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 2:00 p.m. This program includes stories, art projects, STEM activities, and guest speakers.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to choose which program best suits their child.

Interested individuals can contact Miss Jean at the library for more information by calling 814-226-7172 or emailing at [email protected]


