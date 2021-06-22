Jerry L. Best, 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 21, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Dutch Hill, Pa. on March 5, 1949 to the late Jerry and Doroetha (Bowser) Best.

Jerry is survived by his children: Belinda Best of Bradford, Sonya (Howard) Biehl of Strattanville, Allen Best of Clarion, Jerry (April) Best of Sligo. Two sisters, Kathy Klingensmith of Clarion and Shirley Armagost of Boyers. In addition, Jerry is survived by grandchildren: Selene Marstellar, Richelle Wolfe, Colten Best, Leanna Wolfe, Kira Biehl, and Chris Biehl. Two nieces, Melissa Altworth and Jennifer Rumbarger; two nephews, Randy Armagost and Danny Woods. Great-nieces: Hailey Woods, Breona Rumbarger, Hope Cramer, Kaylee Koel’sin. Great-nephews: Dylan Ray Woods, Dominick Cramer, Brandon Armagost, Tyler Armagost, Andrew Armagost and Kyle Armagost.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry Best and brother in law, Roy Armagost.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rimersburg Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.