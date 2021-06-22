Clarion Farms Event Barn Gets an Update

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Farms Beef, Clarion County’s most recognizable name in locally-sourced beef products, has been making some improvements to their Event Barn this year.

A new roof was installed on the Event Barn, located just north of I-80 at exit 64, on Saturday, June 12, along with some other updates, according to John-Scott Port, of Clarion Farms Beef.

The Event Barn itself is over 100 years old, having been built in 1913. Although the Port family was not the first owners of the barn, they have been the longest owners of the structure.

According to Port, the barn had been utilized for a number of things over the years, and considering its long history, the Port family wanted to preserve it, but also wanted to find a good use for it.

That’s what led them to turn it into an event venue.

“We didn’t feel it was worth the effort to preserve the barn just to have an old building on the property. It had to have meaning. And, the best way to give meaning to our history is to create something that people in the present can use to express their talents.”

He noted that Clarion River Brewing Company was instrumental in making that happen.

“They were the ones who really stepped up to the plate and got things going. We started hosting dinners there, to bring people in and make them aware of it, and that got the ball rolling.”

Since they first began hosting events there several years ago, they had also hoped to use the momentum from the events to start making improvements on the barn, beginning with the roof.

Port said the structure had begun to show its age, mainly in its roof, which was slate and is believed to have been the original roof. However, structurally, the barn remained in very good condition.

“It has stayed completely square. It’s really remarkable how well it was constructed and that it never started to sag at all,” Port noted.

Nevertheless, the roof had developed several small leaks, particularly in one corner where it had caught fire a number of years ago.

Port said the fire was caused by a lightning strike and could have been far worse if it weren’t for help from a surprising and unlikely source.

“There were two hitchhikers from down on Interstate 80 who were sleeping there that night, and they caught rainwater and put the fire out, which saved the building.”

However, the fire did weaken the roof a bit and the resulting small leaks also did some damage to several beams, which were also replaced when the roof was replaced.

“Everything that needed to be replaced was replaced, and now that it has the new roof, we can ramp up other efforts to improve it even more.”

He also noted that Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant in New Bethlehem also played a big role in the recent improvements, contributing money to help with the new roof.

“They felt strongly enough about the roof to contribute to it, and we’re really grateful for that.”

Clarion Farms has partnered with Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant for hosting several events, offering the event space itself free of charge.

“We don’t make money from this because we don’t charge for it. We just want this to be a place people can use. We do accept donations if people want to donate to the improvements, though.”

The Clarion Farms Event Barn is currently hosting Open Mic Nights every Wednesday in June from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., which are free and open to the public.

The Event Barn is also being utilized by the Wild Laurel Cloggers for their practice sessions, which are informal and open to the public.

“We’ve been talking about maybe doing some more events later this year where they will come and perform and maybe have some music,” Port noted. “Maybe something like a kind of festival for clogging and Bluegrass music.”

However, Port said that with the plans for the new roof and related updates foremost in their minds, they haven’t moved forward on other plans for events just yet.

“We just want to use the momentum we’ve gained so far from hosting events to move forward and make even better events in the future.”

Announcements about upcoming events will be made on the Clarion Farms Been Barn Facebook page.

