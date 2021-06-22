Facebook Messages Lead to Felony Charges for Leeper Woman

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman is facing felony charges after it was discovered that she had allegedly sent incriminating messages regarding drug transactions through Facebook Messenger.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Cheayne K. Chandler.

According to a criminal complaint, police met with a CNET Source of Information (SOI) on May 17 regarding an incident in which Facebook was reportedly used to communicate drug transactions.

The CNET SOI reported obtaining phone service on an old phone for a child, and when putting the Facebook app on the phone, he/she used the new phone number and created a new password which resulted in inadvertently opening the Facebook Messenger account of Cheayne Chandler, who was known to the SOI.

The SOI saw messages between Chandler and several individuals that detailed apparent drug transactions. The SOI took screenshots of the messages and provided them to police and also provided the phone and a consent to search the phone, according to the complaint.

The screenshot messages were then transferred to a computer and two non-rewritable CDs and entered into evidence on June 9.

The messages were reviewed and found to detail drug transactions between Chandler and five other known individuals, according to the complaint.

Police also interviewed Chandler.

During the interview, Chandler reportedly admitted to dealing heroin to three of the known individuals, the complaint states.

Chandler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, on the following charges:

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (five counts)

She remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on July 13 with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

Court documents indicate Chandler has a history of drug-related charges in the local area. She is currently awaiting sentencing on a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or intent to deliver in Clarion County. She is also awaiting criminal conferences in a drug-related case in Clarion County and a food stamp fraud case in Butler County.

