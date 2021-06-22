Police: Juvenile Breaks Windows in Building, Causes Over $3,500 Damage in Salem Township

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a juvenile recently caused over $3,500.00 in damage to a commercial building in Salem Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Police say a known juvenile broke into a commercial building on Pilgraheim Drive, in Salem Township, Clarion County, and broke several windows.

The victim is listed as a 43-year-old Shippenville man.

The total damage to the windows is estimated at $3,600.00.

According to police, there was also a plastic door cover damaged during the incident.

