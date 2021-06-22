Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 last Wednesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, on State Route 68 near Holtzinger Lane, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Fiat 500, operated by 63-year-old Kent C. Hilliard, of Clarion, was turning left to enter State Route 68 from a private drive, while a 2018 Buick Regal, operated by 57-year-old Dianne L. Priester, of Sligo, was traveling south on Route 68.

Priester reportedly swerved into the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid Hilliard’s vehicle but still struck it on the front end.

Both drivers and a passenger in Priester’s vehicle, identified as 37-year-old Amanda D. Stemmerich, of Sligo, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Hilliard’s vehicle sustained minor damage, and Priester’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front passenger tire.

Hilliard was cited for a driver’s license violation.

