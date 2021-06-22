 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 last Wednesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, on State Route 68 near Holtzinger Lane, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Fiat 500, operated by 63-year-old Kent C. Hilliard, of Clarion, was turning left to enter State Route 68 from a private drive, while a 2018 Buick Regal, operated by 57-year-old Dianne L. Priester, of Sligo, was traveling south on Route 68.

Priester reportedly swerved into the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid Hilliard’s vehicle but still struck it on the front end.

Both drivers and a passenger in Priester’s vehicle, identified as 37-year-old Amanda D. Stemmerich, of Sligo, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Hilliard’s vehicle sustained minor damage, and Priester’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front passenger tire.

Hilliard was cited for a driver’s license violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.