Richelle B. “Ricci” Aaron, 42, of Summerville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after putting up a strong fight against Breast Cancer.

She was born on March 5, 1979 in Franklin; daughter of Randon D. and Sandra L. Schreckengost Haines of Strattanville.

Ricci graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1997. She married her bestfriend and love of her life, Robert “BoBo” Aaron, on April 3, 2003, who survives.

Ricci worked at the former Sealy Mattress in Clarion until they shut down. She then worked for the Clarion University Foundation doing many different jobs until she became sick.

Ricci was a member of the New Rehobeth Presbyterian Church in Clarion. She enjoyed buggy riding and sitting around the campfire eating Reese’s peanut-butter cup s’mores. Ricci also had a huge passion for basketball.

She is survived by her parents, Randy and Sandy; her loving husband, BoBo of 18 years; their two daughters, Audrey and Caitlin Aaron, both at home; a sister, Kristine M. Simpson and her husband, Rick, of Mayport; five nieces, Morgan Simpson and her fiancé, Cody Olsen, of Sligo, Madison Simpson and McKenna Simpson, both of Mayport, and Addison Aaron and Aubriana Aaron, both of Summerville; her maternal grandmother, Vera L. Schreckengost of Miola; two uncles, Bill Schreckengost and his wife, Tonya and Denni McGuirk, all of Miola; and her aunt, Julie Schaffer and her husband, Mike, of Sligo. Ricci is also survived by her parents-in-law, Don and Rhonda Aaron and a brother-in-law, James “Peep” Aaron and his wife, Candi, all of Summerville.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, W. Duane and Frances Haines; her maternal grandfather, William H. Schreckengost, Sr., and two aunts, Vicki Schreckengost and Sherri McGuirk.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. All services will be private. Interment will be held in the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Ricci’s name to the Clarion University Foundation, 840 Wood St. Clarion PA, 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

