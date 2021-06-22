Rick’s Racing Roundup: Outlaw Series Point Leader Sheppard to Lead Charge in Upcoming Races

Rain was the story this past weekend as wet weather washed out nearly all local racing action.

(Series point leader Brandon Sheppard wiill lead the Outlaw charge this coming weekend. Photo by Paul Arch.)

Despite rain all around the area Lernerville Speedway was one of the only tracks able to race over the weekend as they completed their Fab 4 racing program Friday evening under threatening skies. With extra money on the line for the Chad A. McCutcheon Memorial, Carl Bowser cruised to his first sprint win of the season.

Former track champ Michael Norris was the late model winner giving him a guaranteed starting spot in Saturday’s Firecracker 100 with the World of Outlaws Late Models. Rex King Jr would outrun his dad Rex King Sr to win the modified feature and Chris Schneider dominated the pro stock feature to close out the evening. Meanwhile, through fundraising efforts spearheaded by Nathan McCutcheon and McCutcheon Enterprises, over $7,000 was collected for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation via fan and supporter contributions.

This weekend Lernerville will host one of the biggest races of the season in the northeast when the 15th annual Firecracker 100 featuring the World of Outlaws Late Models will take center stage. Action gets underway this Thursday with the first of two preliminary nights each paying six thousand dollars to the winner. Saturday’s big winner will take home 30,000 dollars!

Current Outlaw point leader Brandon Sheppard will lead the charge of invaders along with four-time series winner Chris Madden and top series rookie Tyler Bruening. Track point leader Colton Flinner and the Lernerville regulars will look to defend their home turf. The RUSH crate late models will also be in action all three nights finishing the weekend with the Bill Emig Memorial which will pay 10,000 dollars to the winner on Saturday night.

The World of Outlaws late model race scheduled for this past Friday at Thunder Mountain was another show lost to rain. Thunder Mountain will not be racing this Friday due to the Firecracker but will return to action on Friday, July 2 with the Renegades of Dirt Modified Series and super late models.

Sharon Speedway and Mercer Raceway also fell victim to Mother Nature over the weekend. Both will try again this Saturday when the 410 sprint cars return to Sharon Speedway for another 3,000 to win show. They will be joined by the RUSH wingless sprints, RUSH modifieds & econo mods. Over at Mercer, it will be the Little Guy Summer Nationals. The Racesaver 305 sprints, FASTRAK modifieds, pro stocks, and mini stocks will be on the card.

Tri-City Raceway lost their second consecutive show to rain on Sunday. They will try again this Sunday with another four-division show featuring the 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds.

NASCAR point leader Kyle Larson had another impressive week winning his third consecutive Cup race and fourth of the season. During the week he took time to run three nights of Ohio Speedweek where he won two out of the three races with wins at Wayne County Speedway and Waynesfield Speedway. He would also finish 4th at Sharon Speedway this past Tuesday. In the past three weeks, Larson has won in Cup cars, late models, and sprints with winnings totaling nearly two million dollars.

