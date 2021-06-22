Ruth “Peg” Ann Hockman, 88, of Shippenville, formerly of Coal Hill, passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run, personal care home.

She was born on December 13, 1932, one of twelve siblings, to the late Orrin Lester and Katheryn Brown Blauser. Peg graduated from Oil City High School in 1951.

On August 29, 1953, Peg was married to Daniel E. Hockman, who preceded her in death on July 11, 1992. They shared almost 39 years of marriage together. Peg missed Dan every single day for the past 29 years; they had a love that is seldom seen. They were a team, with a special bond, often saying what the other thought, before it was even spoken. When Peg was asked what her favorite “hymn” was, she would smile and always answer “Dan.”

She loved to feed and watch the hummingbirds, word search puzzles, and to sew. But most of all, Peg loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Peg was fiercely loyal to family and friends and was very protective. Life was not perfect, but Peg and Dan provided a wonderful life for all their children, their sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Nanny by her grandchildren and Nanny PooPoo by the greats.

She loved and nurtured all children, taught them about Jesus and never wavered in her faith. Their home was open to all, and she provided wonderful homecooked meals to everyone in the home, and even delivered her meals to others when they could not get out. Peg was known for her wonderful pies she baked. It is difficult to put into words just what a wonderful, beautiful soul Peg was during her lifetime. She was a giver, never asking anything in return.

Peg was a member of over 60 years at the Venus United Evangelical Church. She was a youth director and taught Sunday School for many of those years. Peg was also a member of the Adult Choir and the Sew-N-Sews quilting group. She also was a volunteer for VNA and RSVP. She was a member of Pinegrove Township Homemakers, Lady Bird Bowling League, Tuesday Lunch Bunch, Gallivantors, Red Hat Society, and Silver Sneakers Fitness Program at the Oil City YMCA.

Surviving are three daughters, Betsy (Eric) Johnson of Lynchburg, VA, Lori (Daniel) Luton of Shippenville, and Amy (Scott) Zacherl of Fryburg; six grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren: Lindsay (Zach) Farrar and their children, Josiah and Nathaniel of Salisbury, NC; Ben (Kelly) Johnson and their children, Harper, Jeremiah, and Bodie of Charlotte, NC; Brian (Ashley) Luton and their children, Kinley and Bronson of Clarion; Shelby (Bliss) Spillar and their children Cora and Laurel of Charlottesville, VA; Janelle (Mike) Ingram of Ephrata; and Joseph Zacherl of Shippenville. Also surviving are Peg’s two sisters, Jean Davison and Patricia Karns.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Dan, preceding Peg in death are her nine siblings, Elizabeth Khein, Wade Blauser, Catherine McDonald, Oliver Blauser, Mildred Miller, Robert Blauser, Virginia Brocious, William Blauser, and Orrin Blauser Jr.

A visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, from 2 to 4 pm and from 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services will be held the following day, Wednesday, June 23 at 11 am, with an hour of visitation before services. The Rev. Richard Kightlinger, pastor of the Venus Evangelical Church, is officiating. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Peg’s name to the Children’s Ministry Department of Venus United Evangelical Church, 113 PA-157, Venus, PA 16364.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the care staff at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion for the loving care they gave to Peg during her stay there.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

