Say What?!: Woman Creates Purrfect Sign to Warn Neighbors of Thieving Cat

BEAVERTON, OR – A sign intended to alert neighbors about a thieving cat has reached far beyond the local community, making the kitty go viral online.

“MY CAT IS A THIEF,” reads a large homemade sign including a drawing of Esme with a glove in her mouth.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.