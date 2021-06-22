SPONSORED: 9 Worlds Axe Throwing to Celebrate ‘First Axiversary’ on June 26
CLARION, Pa. – 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s One Year “Axiversary” Event is on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
When Leo and Hillary LeFay bought the old Agway building in Clarion in February of 2020, they knew they would have a lot of square footage to play with. Axe throwing seemed like the perfect thing to bring as a new activity to Clarion. Little did anyone know that the April 1st, 2020 opening date wasn’t going to work out as planned.
June 26th became the new opening, and 9 Worlds Axe Throwing has been growing ever since!
The community of Clarion has enthusiastically come out to support this new, fun activity. 9 Worlds has expanded both inside and out. The number of targets has almost tripled in the last year, in addition to an active axe league and special events such as Ladies Kick Axe and Smash Night.
To celebrate the past year, they are throwing an “Axiversary” party on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be free axe throwing, kids’ activities, and more. Clarion River Brewing Company will be serving beer; The Meadows will have delicious frozen custard; Camo Kettle Corn will be freshly popping delicious kernels, and Zenith Community Program will be serving walking tacos and other treats. There will also be discounts for axe and Escape Rooms, prizes, and fun! Artisans will be selling their work, and Open a Pearl will be doing pearl openings.
This will be fun for all ages and is free to attend.
The celebration will take place in their parking lot at 1130 East Main Street in Clarion.
Bobcat of Clarion generously has offered the use of their parking lot for parking.
For more information on the “Axiversary,” visit this link.
Check out 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s Instagram Page Here.
Contact them on Facebook or by calling 814-205-3150 for more information.
9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.