State Police Calls: Multiple Cases of Identity Theft Under Investigation, Incident of Harassment

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police say sometime between March 8 and June 8, an unknown construction company obtained the business ID number belonging to Bear Fox, LLC, of Shippenville, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, an unknown individual obtained a known 67-year-old Clarion man’s personal information and opened an unemployment case with the Department of Labor and Industry on May 30.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police say on June 13, an unknown individual attempted to file for unemployment benefits with a social security number belonging to a known 47-year-old female victim from Marienville, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 11:45 a.m. on May 29, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a harassment incident on Piney Dam Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a 13-year-old male from Punxsutawney and a known 54-year-old female victim from Clarion.

Charges are pending.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.