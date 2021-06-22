State Police Offer Guidance for ATV/UTV Owners, Operators

State Police Troopers are encouraging outdoor motorsports enthusiasts to keep safety a priority and to follow the laws regarding the operation of All-Terrain and Utility Terrain Vehicles (ATVs and UTVs) in Pennsylvania.

Recently, members of Troop A, Indiana, were made aware of instances in which residents have sought to register their ATV in another state in an effort to gain an exemption from compliance with Pennsylvania’s ATV operation laws. Such offers to register ATVs in other states are often advertised and discussed on social media.

As a result, they wish to advise that Pennsylvania laws regarding the operation of ATVs are the same for ATVs registered in Pennsylvania as they are for ATVs registered in another state.

Furthermore, the operation of ATVs on Pennsylvania roadways is generally prohibited, with some exceptions as set forth in Section 7721 through Section 7730 of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.

According to Section 7722, ATVs may be operated on roadways designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation or local authorities “as a snowmobile road, an ATV road, or both.”

As stated in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Summary of Pennsylvania’s All-Terrain Vehicle Law, “Township roads designated for ATVs are posted with a green sign containing the side view silhouette of an ATV and rider in white.”

Excerpts from the DCNR document that pertain to registering ATVs are listed below:

REGISTRATION: “Pennsylvania residents owning and intending to use their ATV in Pennsylvania (except those used exclusively as a farm or business vehicle) must be titled and registered with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Snowmobile/ATV Registration Section.”

General Registration: “This registration permits the machine to be operated off the owner or operator’s private property. The registration fee is $20 for two years.”

Limited Registration: “This registration is for machines used exclusively on the property of the owner. There is no fee and the registration does not expire.”

“All-Terrain Vehicles are defined as follows: Class 1 ATV – A motorized off-highway vehicle, which travels on three or more off-highway tires and has a maximum width of 50 inches and a maximum dry weight of 1200 pounds. Class 2 ATV – A motorized off-highway vehicle, which travels on three or more off-highway tires and has a width which exceeds 50 inches or a dry weight which exceeds 1200 pounds.”

“Exempt from the registration requirements are ATVs owned by non-residents covered by a valid registration in their state, province, or country that honors a Pennsylvania registration.”

NON-RESIDENT REGISTRATION: “To legally operate an ATV in Pennsylvania that is registered in another state where Pennsylvania’s registration is NOT honored, the ATV must also be registered in Pennsylvania. Proof of liability insurance is also required.”

The members of Troop A wish you and your family a fun, safe, and healthy summer season and stress that anyone found to be operating an ATV in an unlawful manner, including operation on a non-designated roadway, can expect the appropriate enforcement action to be taken.

Additional information about owning and operating ATVs in Pennsylvania can be found on the DCNR website or by calling the DCNR toll-free at 1-866-545-2476.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.