Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Oil City on April 7, 1966, a son of Sherry L. Miller of Seneca, and the late Kenneth E. Miller and Pamela (Piercy) Miller.

Tim was a 1984 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was a dedicated member of Venus United Evangelical Church where he enjoyed Sunday school, fellowshipping, greeting, and inspiring others with his testimony about the ways that God has worked in his life.

Tim enjoyed taking walks and walking his dog, Cooper; taking peaceful, scenic drives through Cook Forest, and watching his friends and family play softball. Above all else, Tim loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids.

He was employed in the sales department for twenty-five years with the A. Crivelli Auto Dealerships in Franklin and Reno. He loved his job and never considered it ‘work.’ He made many friends and repeat customers during his time there, and considered the dealership and his co-workers to be his second family.

He was married in Franklin on November 22, 1992 to Kelly J. (Villar), and she survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Sherry Miller of Seneca; four children: Amanda Roy and her husband Matthew of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bill Finnefrock and his wife Nadine of Tucson, Arizona, Samantha Kadylak and her husband Tom of Grove City, and Ashley Chojnacki and her husband Matthew of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and nine grandchildren: Jada, Logan, Jacob, Marie, Romy, Elijah “Ike”, Kamden, Asher, and Casen “Kiki”.

Also surviving is a brother, Scott Miller of Oil City; a sister, Melissa Hartle of Fort Myers, Florida; a brother, Jeremiah Miller and his wife Ashley of Lancaster; a sister-in-law, Kim McNellie and her husband Phil of Cherrytree; his grandmother, Betty Porter of Oil City; his uncle, Bob Piercy of Oil City; and his aunt, Barb Boyd of Ahrensville. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth E. Miller and Pamela (Piercy) Miller.

Visitation will be held Friday (June 25) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held Saturday (June 26) at 11 a.m. in the Venus United Evangelical Church, 113 Rte. 157 in Venus (there will be no viewing in church). Rev. Rick Kightlinger, church pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim’s memory may be made to Clarion Cancer Center (make checks payable to: Clarion Sunshine Project), 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Tim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to his second family at A. Crivelli for their friendship, love, and support throughout the years.

To express online condolences to Tim’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

