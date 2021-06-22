Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry-level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Are you interested in changing the lives of this “at-risk” population?

Abraxas needs leaders who are dedicated to supporting others.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the unit. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding, and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Responds to step 1 grievances.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking

Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty, one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are they.

Join them for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time hauling dedicated regional freight from the local area. Opportunity includes a complete benefits package, quality equipment, and driver-friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of their team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

RNs and LPNs

BAYADA Pediatrics

BAYADA Pediatrics currently has openings for RNs and LPNs in Venango, Clarion, and Jefferson counties.

BAYADA Pediatrics believes that clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. If you want to work for a company that cares as much as you do about healing and helping, here’s your opportunity to make an important and lasting difference in people’s lives, and work in a growing and dynamic environment with exciting career paths for nurses like you.

As a Pediatric Nurse (RN or LPN), you will use your clinical skills to ensure that BAYADA clients receive the health care they need and deserve in the comfort and safety of their homes. You’ll love working with a team that is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to our clients, and for a company that is deeply committed to your success.

FREE PEDIATRIC HOMECARE TRAINING PROVIDED!

They have immediate needs for RNs and LPNs for all shifts with cases available in the following counties:

Venango County

Clarion County

Jefferson County

BAYADA recognizes and rewards their RNs and LPNs who set and maintain the highest standards of excellence. Join their caring team today!

Contact: Mathew DiTullio (Recruiting Manager)

Phone: 814-464-5769 (Work Cell) 814-333-8433 (Office Line)

Email: [email protected]

Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Equipment Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Equipment Operators.

Class A CDL Truck Driver requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL in good standing

Operator requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Requirements for all applicants:

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What they offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is currently hiring for multiple positions in both their Parker and Emlenton locations.

Parker

Day and Afternoon shift General Labor/Mill

Cutting, banding, and stacking wood components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Truss Assembler

Assemble truss with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Industrial Assembler

Assemble pallets, crates, and shipping boxes

Other duties as required

Must be able to use a variety of hand and pneumatic tools safely and comfortably

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Emlenton

Day Shift Wall Builder

Assemble wall panels with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure is preferred

Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.

Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:

Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance

401k

Profit sharing

9 paid holidays

40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year

Too many more to list!

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

Paraprofessional

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill and opening for a Paraprofessional.

This position will be available at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: July 9, 2021 or Until Position is Filled

Outside Sales Representative

Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company

The Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company in Brookville, PA currently has an opening for an Outside Sales Representative.

Job Summary:

This position will focus on the development and growth of sales for our PPE safety products.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for generating leads, advancing sales process, sales bidding, closing new business, achieving/assisting in the achievement of opportunity-based sales quotas.

Conduct research to identify leads and reach business targets through telephone, email, webinar, and in person.

Participate in the planning and execution of company marketing activities providing vital input based on his/hers interactions with prospects.

Cold call and meet with potential customers to generate sales.

Generate business by working an assigned residential territory selling embroidery and printed products.

Abides to procedures set by Company for sales processes and reporting daily sales activities.

Required Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills(friendly, personable, positive personality).

Highly motivated to sell with a desire to succeed.

Customer-focused, results oriented.

Professional demeanor and attire.

Strong commuter skills, Microsoft office, outlook, excel, and order entry.

Willing to travel for sales trips.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $30,000.00 – $50,000.00 per year

If you are interested in applying for this position at Brookville Glove, click here to download their employee application. Completed applications may be faxed to (814)653-7306 or emailed to [email protected]

Communication Representative

Central Electric Cooperative

Central Electric Cooperative is searching for a communication professional to build positive internal and external relationships with employees, membership, and foster community partnerships.

Related degree with a minimum of 3 years experience preferred. Strong written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, the ability to effectively handle competing priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently is required.

The successful candidate should possess experience with print and electronic communication, media relations, website and intranet, social media, graphic design, photography, and public speaking skills. Electric cooperative or electric industry experience is a plus. Local travel is required.

Please submit resume to:

Central Electric Co-op

P.O. Box 329

Parker, PA 16049

Attn: HR

or email to [email protected]

Review of resumes will begin immediately. Position open until filled. EOE.

Full-Time Secretary

Clarion County law firm

Clarion County law firm seeks a full-time legal secretary.

Responsibilities include reception, document preparation, appointment planning, and coordination.

Candidates should have good phone communication, interpersonal and organization skills, prior secretarial experience preferred, but not required, and proficiency with MS Word and computer knowledge required.

Salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

Please send resume to PO Box 461, Clarion, PA 16214.

Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st and 2nd shift openings for Packaging Assistant

Long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hr

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

Potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits *

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew and stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

High school diploma/GED

Steel-toed boots

Valid driver’s license

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift Assembly in Oil City

7 a.m. – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Assemble parts using hand/power tools

Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Grind/ Debur various materials

Prepare parts for next department

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Radiation Therapist

Clarion Hospital

The Clarion Hospital/ Butler Health System currently has and opening for a Per Diem Radiation Therapist.

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care.

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T) and licensed by the State Department of Health

Current PA Licensure as a Radiation Therapist

If interested, go to www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail [email protected] and apply today! E.O.E

Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk.

This individual would be responsible for documenting and initiating insurance files, acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits, communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations as well as many other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Registered Nurses

Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital currently has openings for Registered Nurses.

Registered Nurses are encouraged to apply for positions in the ICU and Emergency Department.

Join the team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

To apply online visit: www.ClarionHospital.org

You can also email [email protected] or call 814-226-2630

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Executive Director

Clarion Vocational Services

A private non-profit human service agency in Clarion, Pa is recruiting qualified applicants for the position of Executive Director.

Tasks include establishing goals and priorities, day to day supervision, personnel management, administering contracts, grant writing, coordination of services with other service providers, developing an annual budget, responsible for promoting the agency to the public, advocating for the agency’s consumers, reviewing fiscal reports, and other duties as needed.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of the human services field, particularly developmental disabilities & mental health disabilities

Understanding budgets and how to prepare

Ability to plan, organize, and direct agency staff

Ability to exercise good judgement

Keeping up with county, state, and federal policies and procedures and disseminating the policies and how they apply to agency

Ability to evaluate staff and program effectiveness

Ability to establish a good working relationship with consumers, staff, other agencies, and the public

Ability to communicate both orally and written

Clean criminal history and good driving record

Bachelors or Master’s degree in social services, education or related field required and at least 5 years of experience in human services or related field

Salary & Benefits:

Salary discussion begins at $35,000 + per year, based on review and discussion of experience and qualifications. Benefits include vacation pay, personal days, sick days, vision insurance, dental insurance, and individual’s hospitalization.

Resumes must address all the requirements listed above. Three letters of recommendation are required: one from a current or former employer, one personal, and one community. Please include copies of degrees and clearances. Preferred response by June 25, 2021. The tentative start date for the position is August 1.

Resumes may be mailed to:

Clarion Vocational Services

214 South 7th Avenue

Clarion, Pa 16214

Or email to: [email protected]

Class A / Dump Truck Driver

Terra Works Transportation Services, LLC

Terra Works Transportation Services, LLC, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Class A / Dump Truck Driver.

Department: Field Class A Driver / Truck Tractor w/ Flat Deck and End Dump Tri-Axle

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 6 Years or More

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy mobilizing heavy equipment; asphalt; dirt and aggregate; precast concrete, and pipe? Are your driving skills top-notch? Do you want to work for a performance-based organization?

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, Terra Works Transportation Services would love to talk with you!

Terra Works Transportation Services is a premier commercial transportation service, company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works, Inc. has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading companies in commercial and municipal civil construction. In 2019, Terra Works Transportation Services was established to support the logistics needs of Terra Works, Inc. and other affiliate companies. They are currently looking to expand their services, fleet, and staff. Immediate driver positions are available.

Requirements:

CDL Class A driver’s license

4+ years of flatbed trailer/ lowboy experience

Pass a pre-employment DOT drug screening test

Willing to be in a random drug screening pool throughout employment

Have a clean motor vehicle record

Have full knowledge and follow all safety, state, federal and DOT regulations

Attend any required training

Inspect/maintain/clean their vehicles daily

Report repairs as needed

Maintain and complete appropriate truck logs

Manage time effectively/Self motivated

Work flexible hours

Previous experience

Able to lift heavy objects, up to 100 lbs

Professional/friendly customer interaction

The ideal candidate should be available to work 40+ hours per week.

Terra Works Transportation Services is an equal opportunity employer that offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability (100% Company Paid), paid time off, and more! Wage Rates between $15.00 and $25.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays.

Those interested should email a resume to [email protected] The office hours are Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and they can be reached by phone during those hours at 1-814-226-0702. Applications may also be mailed to 49 S. Sheridan Rd. Clarion PA.

Administrative Assistant

Terra Works, Inc.

Terra Works, Inc., in Clarion, currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Department: Construction

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 2 Years or more

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy planning, organizing, and executing tasks? Terra Works, Inc. is looking for an individual with hands-on practical experience and they always welcome a formal education to assist senior management at Terra Works Inc.

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, they would love to talk with you!

Terra Works, Inc. is a premier heavy construction, site development company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading civil contractors. With over 45 employees and hundreds of jobs completed, they are dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and service on every job.

Position Summary

Manage and distribute incoming mail

Updating and distribution of project and bidding schedules

Creating files and saving documents on the companies shared server

Preparing Bid Packets

Solicitation of Suppliers and Subcontractors

Maintaining and executing the latest DBE solicitation requirements for projects to be bid

Create new folders for awarded projects, HR files, accounting files, etc.

Procure plan documents and addendums as bid

Request submittals form suppliers

Manage Safety documentation

Issue purchase orders when requested

Answer phones and take messages

Manage databases

Perform basic bookkeeping

Act as office manager, planning staff events such as awards dinners and fundraising events, scheduling client meetings, and arranging schedules for coworkers

Experience /Skills/Qualifications/Education

Requires a high school diploma; a college degree in business, marketing or similar field is preferred but not required

Requires strong managerial and leadership skills

Ability to be a positive leader with experience leading, facilitating, teaching and coaching teams of people in successful endeavors

Strong interpersonal skills with an ability to work effectively with a wide range of people, teams, managers, supervisors, and vendors

Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

Understanding of business technology

Must demonstrate critical thinking; problem-solving; and organizational and time management skills

Must be able to work well with others in a team approach

MS Office and software proficiency

The ability to prioritize, organize, and manage one’s schedule with minimal supervision

Terra Works Inc. Offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid holidays, 401K, and more! Entry pay is between $15.00 and $18.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays. The ideal candidate should be available to work 20 to 40 hours per week. Hours for this position would typically be 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those interested should visit their website at www.terraworksinc.com and apply electronically under the Employment tab. They can be reached Monday – Thursday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1-814-226-0702. Please feel free to email them directly at [email protected]

Multiple Positions

Roser Technologies

Roser Technologies Inc. is currently seeking to fill 20-30 full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville.

The following full-time positions are available at this time:

Electronics Technician- Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance.

Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance. Assembly/General Labor- Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc.

Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc. CNC Machinist- Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes.

Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes. Welder- General welding, cutting, and fabrication.

General welding, cutting, and fabrication. Quality Inspector- Incoming, in-process, and final inspection.

As an employee of Roser Technologies Inc., you will receive:

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualification

Health, vision, and dental insurance

401K with company match

Quarterly profit sharing*

$500 Referral bonus**

$0.50 Shift sifferential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Interested applicants may apply in person. Also, resumes can be submitted or applications requested at [email protected]

*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals

** Employees must meet requirements to qualify

Full-Time Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage at other offices, as well.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

A full benefits package including travel expense reimbursement is provided along with a competitive wage.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] https://www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/

EOE

Service Mechanic

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per their company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to be sure their trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber’s, some of which include:

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

Low Cost Uniforms

Job Security

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

To apply, send your resume to [email protected] or stop in at the terminal for a paper application. Please contact Denise at 814-913-1565, if you have additional questions.

RNs and LPNs

BAYADA Pediatrics

BAYADA Pediatrics currently has openings for RNs and LPNs in Venango, Clarion, and Jefferson counties.

BAYADA Pediatrics believes that clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. If you want to work for a company that cares as much as you do about healing and helping, here’s your opportunity to make an important and lasting difference in people’s lives, and work in a growing and dynamic environment with exciting career paths for nurses like you.

As a Pediatric Nurse (RN or LPN), you will use your clinical skills to ensure that BAYADA clients receive the health care they need and deserve in the comfort and safety of their homes. You’ll love working with a team that is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to our clients, and for a company that is deeply committed to your success.

FREE PEDIATRIC HOMECARE TRAINING PROVIDED!

They have immediate needs for RNs and LPNs for all shifts with cases available in the following counties:

Venango County

Clarion County

Jefferson County

BAYADA recognizes and rewards their RNs and LPNs who set and maintain the highest standards of excellence. Join their caring team today!

Contact: Mathew DiTullio (Recruiting Manager)

Phone: 814-464-5769 (Work Cell) 814-333-8433 (Office Line)

Email: [email protected]

Sales, Cleaning Staff, and Festival Staff

Deer Creek Winery

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and Inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets.

They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek Winery products. You’ll also get sales training to set you up for success.

Based on their 2021 Employee Survey, more than 85% of current employees said they would recommend Deer Creek as a great place to work and enjoy the flexible schedule.

To find out more information on open positions visit https://www.deercreekwine.com/careers/ or call their main winery at (814) 354-7392.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a motivated person to join their manufacturing team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.

Program Summer Supervisor

Keystone SMILES

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for an individual to work as a program summer supervisor for the Weed and Seed program located in Oil City.

The Weed and Seed program is located at two church sites in Oil City. Keystone SMILES employees and AmeriCorps members implement youth programs for children living on the East End and Siverly communities.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist with preparation, serving, and possible delivery of meal programs

Assist AmeriCorps and staff members with program activity planning and implementation

Mentor and supervise AmeriCorps members daily

Mentor and supervise youth attending the programs

Work collaboratively with staff team for the Weed and Seed program

Assist with occasional service projects involving the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program

AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program Potential Summer Schedule:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Occasional Saturday or Sunday service event

Hourly Wage – $9.50 per hour

Eligibility:

Experience working with children and adults

Volunteer experience

Experience working with the public

Click here to apply: https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48

Bartender and Wait Staff

Trails End Restaurant

Trails End is currently seeking a bartender and wait staff.

The applicant must:

be over 18 years old

be able to work Fridays and Saturdays (Sundays and Mondays off)

Trails End Restaurant will train.

Call 814-927-8400 for an application or interview.

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekend Assemblers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

WWhat You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on “Apply Now”.

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekday Assemblers.

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on “Apply Now”.

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Part-Time/Summer Employment – Assembly Line Workers.

As a part-time Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.

Job Highlights:

Monday – Wednesday/7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$15/hour

On-the-job training

No nights or weekends!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

You must be at least 18 years old.

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00 per hour

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on “Apply Now”.

Deputy Sheriff

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs. per week) Deputy Sheriff to work within the Venango County Sheriff’s Office.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent is required, plus some knowledge in law enforcement or a related field is preferred.

Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license is required.

Current PA Act 120 Certification, Act 2 Sheriff’s Academy, or retired Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) within the last 5 years preferred.

No work experience is required; however, prior experience in law enforcement or a legal environment is preferred.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Starting rate: $14.34/hr.

Includes participation in lifetime pension program and paid employee medical, dental, vision, and life benefits.

Applications may be obtained from Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Thursday, June 3rd by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals for the following positions:

Full-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Part-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Day shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Evening shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekend block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekends only Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Are you a dependable, compassionate, and energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities? Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, you are welcomed to apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full-time employees.

Paid leave after probationary period.

Great mileage reimbursement.

Overtime available.

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts

Computer skills

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office located at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Part-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Teller at its Rimersburg office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by June 7, 2021, at:

Clarion County Community Bank

ATTN: Branch Manager

592 Main Street

Rimersburg PA 16248

or email to [email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner

Clarion University/ Northwest Alliance

Clarion University/ Northwest Alliance will be hiring two (2) Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners.

One of these positions is in their Clarion Office and the other is in their Erie Office.

This position requires significant experience in the treatment of individuals with sexually transmitted diseases (STIs).

Typical work activities:

Manage care and treatment of STIs and HIV, including the treatment of opportunistic infections and side effects of the prescribed medications.

Provide comprehensive medical assessment to include sexual health assessment, screening and treatment for HIV, Hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases.

Required Qualification

CRNP from an accredited program and licensed to practice medicine in Pennsylvania.

Preferred Qualifications

Prior experience in the diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS

Clarion University /Northwest Alliance will be hiring two (2) Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners. One of these positions is in our Clarion Office and the other is in our Erie Office.

Please specify in your cover letter, which office or offices you wish to be considered for and provide a Letter of Recommendation.

Applicants must apply online at https:\\jobs.clarion.edu

RN in Clarion

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America is now hiring an RN in Clarion, PA.

Great benefits and a $2,500 Sign-on bonus!

For complete job listing and to apply visit: https://jobs.fmcna.com/job/clarion/registered-nurse-rn/488/7591861968

Elementary Special Education Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District anticipates an opening for an Elementary Special Education Teacher.

This position will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: June 18, 2021

