A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.