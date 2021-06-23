 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.


