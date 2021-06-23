Clarion County Human Services Contracts & Leases Examined by Commissioners



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A comprehensive review of Human Services offered by Clarion County was on display on Tuesday morning as Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley approved 2021-22 contracts.

Many of the services are mandated (in one way or another) and state-funded requiring county matches from zero percent to 40 percent for any of the contracts. The estimated cost of the contacts is not to exceed the amount designated, and commissioners are allowed to revise the scope of the contract throughout the year.

Located in the Human Services Building on Seventh Avenue owned by Clarion County, the county charges the various human services tenants’ rent.

“Our annual rental income off of it is approximately $273,700.00,” said Tharan. “The rent is based on square footage and covers utilities and debt payments.”

Clarion County provides supervision for most of its human services and contracts with independent companies that actually provide the services.

Lease renewals for space inside the Human Services Building in 2021-22 include the following:

• Center for Community Resources. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent: $2,390.00/month ($28,680.00/year). County Match: 0%.

• Community Guidance Center. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent: $1,568.00/month ($18,816.00/year). County Match: 0%.

• CYS. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent: $10,810.00/month ($129,720.00/year). County Match: 0%.

• Clarion County Promise. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent: $928.00/month ($11,136.00/year). County Match: 0%.

• Clarion Vocational Services. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent: $2,220.00/month ($26,640.00/year). County Match: 0%.

• Human Services Department. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent $642.00/month ($7,704.00/year). County Match 0%.

• MH/DD/EI. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent: $3,268.00/month ($39,216.00/year). County Match 0%.

• Roads to Recovery. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Rent: $984.00/month ($11,808.00/year). County Match: 0%.

Approved contracts to provide human service include the following:

CYS Contract renewals for Fiscal Year 2021-2022

• A-C Valley School District to provide intensive in-home supervisor. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: 20%.

• Adagio Health for speaking events to provide IL Youth. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,560.00 max. County Match: 13.5%.

• Avanco International, Inc. to provide CAPS agreement with CWIS. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $3,433.06. County Match: 35-40%.

• Child to Family Connections to provide Family Group Decision Making – Family Find and Family Team Meetings. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: Family Find: $100,000.00 max.; FGDM: $50,000.00 max.; FTM: $44,000 max. County Match: 5%.

• Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County to provide Creation of Foundations – Independent Living. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $35,000.00. County Match: 13%.

• Clarion County’s Promise to provide Nurturing Parenting Program, Incredible Years Program, STEP, Parents as Teachers, Homemaker Mentor, Family Team Meetings, Truancy and Clarion County Family Net. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $177,000.00 max. County Match: 5-20%.

• Community Action to provide job training program for IL youth – Transitional Housing. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost of Services: $65.00/hour ($50,000.00 max). County Match: 13%. Cost of Housing: $7,500.00/month ($90,000.00 max). County Match: 15%.

• Family Psychological Associated to provide Kids in Common, group sessions, inmate parenting classes and visitation monitoring. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $61.00/hour ($45,000.00 max). County Match: 20%.

• Justice Works Youth Care to provide truancy remediation services and supervised visitations. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: Not to exceed $892,000.00. County Match: 0-20%.

• Logue & Urik, P.C. for CYS Solicitor. Term: 7/1/2021-6/30/2022. Cost: $68,000.00 annually. County Match: 0-40%.

• Mars Home for Youth to provide Multi-Systemic Therapy. Term: 7/1/2021-6/30/2022. Cost: $65/day ($50,000.00 max). County Match: 5%.

• Next Step Pregnancy Solutions and Services for Community Based Abstinence Program. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $38,340.00. County Match: 20%.

• Youth Connection to provide youth monitoring services. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $15,000.00. County Match: 20%.

Development Disabilities. Contract renewals for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

• The Arc of Venango & Clarion Counties to provide respite to DD Consumers during emergency needs. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $7,500.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Center for Community Resources to provide support coordination option to individuals with disabilities: maintains and operates DD respite house for individuals and providers who need short-term living arrangements. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $55,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Clarion County Taxi to provide transportation to individuals with disabilities to community appointments and employment. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Community Voices to provide consumer satisfaction surveys as required by the state to consumers on caseload. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2021. Cost: $14,499.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Family Links to provide Supports Coordination for individuals on DD caseload. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Services Access & Management, Inc. to provide Support Coordination to Clarion County. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $15,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Sign Language Interpreting Professionals to provide sign language interpretation for individuals who are deaf as per Harry M. lawsuit. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

Early Intervention. Contracts for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

• Community Rising Therapy, LLC to provide speech therapy for children in Clarion County, birth to 3 years of age. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Creative Solution Therapy, LLC to provide speech therapy for children in Clarion County, birth to 3 years of age. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

Early Intervention. Contract renewals for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

• Access Abilities, Inc. to provide physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, special instruction, and special instruction vision, special instruction hearing for children in Clarion County, birth to 3 years of age. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $25,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Milestone Pediatric Therapy, LLC to provide physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, special instruction, special instruction hearing for children in Clarion County, birth to 3 years of age. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $30,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Next Step Therapy to provide physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, special instruction, and special instruction vision, special instruction hearing for children in Clarion County, birth to 3 years of age. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $105,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

Human Services. Contract renewals for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

• Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc. to provide home-delivered meals for adult services consumers. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: up to $5.92 per meal. Grant Allocation: 100%. County Match: $0.

• Helpmates, Inc. to provide homemaker services – home-based support. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $19.88 per hour. Grant Allocation: 100% State (HSDF). County Match: 0%.

• SAFE, Inc to provide Bridge House Services. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $54,799.00. Grant Allocation: $0. County Match: $0.

• VNA Extended Care Services, Inc. to provide homemaker services – home-based support. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $25.00 per hour. Grant Allocation: 100% State (HSDF). County Match:0%.

• Xtreme Cleaning Solutions, LLC to provide janitorial service for Human Services Building, including Human Services, HAP/HDSF, MH/DD, and CYS. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $105.00 per cleaning. County Match: up to 40%.

• IT. Contract with Comcast Business for Business Internet 200. Term: 24 months. Cost: $163.39 per month.

Mental Health. Contract renewals for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

• The Arc of Venango & Clarion Counties to provide Mental Health respite to families. Term: 7/1/2021 –

6/30/2022. Cost: $3,519.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Center for Community Resources to provide Implement Base Service Unit, Crisis Services, Drop-in Center, Behavioral Health Court case management, Housing for Clarion County residents with a Mental Health Diagnosis. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $1,247,879.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Clarion Family Therapy for outpatient Mental Health Services. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $10,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Clarion Vocational Services to provide supported employment to consumers. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $54,817.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Community Guidance Center to provide Mental Health Psych Rehab program services. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $48,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Community Support Program (CSP) for a committee comprised of individuals with an MH diagnosis that provides personal support to other individuals with an MH diagnosis. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Family Psychological Associates to provide Mental Health Services that include Case Management, Outpatient, and Family-Based Services. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $43,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Merakey to provide Therapeutic Foster replacement to adolescents from Clarion County. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $18,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Roads to Recovery to provide Peer Services and Consumer Satisfaction Surveys. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $44,490.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Services Access & Management, Inc. to provide Blended Case Management and Peer Support to Clarion County. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $157,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Shamrock Solutions to provide Mental Health Services that include Peer Mentoring, Family-Based and Evaluations. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $23,850.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Mental Health/Development Disabilities. Contract renewal with Alliance for Nonprofit Resources to provide Administrative Services. Term: 7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022. Cost: Mental Health Delegate $7,500.00; DD Certified Investigations $15,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Planning. Cooperative agreement with Clarion Township for the administration of the 2020 CDBG – Cares (CDBG-CV) Program.

• Transportation. Transportation Service Agreement with Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc. to provide funding for Transportation Services for the elderly of Clarion County. Term: 7/1/2020 – 6/30/2023. Cost: $0.00 – Funded by PennDOT. County Match: 0%.

