Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake

Ingredients:

2 – 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

½ cup granulated sugar



2 large eggs¾ cup sour cream1 tsp. vanilla extract1 tsp. orange extract2 drops yellow food color1 drop red food color1 9-inch graham cracker pie crustone package of Dream Whip – prepared

Directions:

-Preheat the oven to 350°F.

-In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and beat well. Add the sour cream and vanilla and beat well.

-Place 1 cup of the creamed mixture in a small bowl and stir in the orange extract and the yellow and red food colors.

-Pour the remaining cream cheese mixture into the pie crust. Spoon the orange cream mixture on top by tablespoonfuls, then swirl with a knife to create a marbled effect.

-Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until firm around the edges.

-Allow to cool for 1 hour, then cover and chill for at least 8 hours before serving.

-Serve with a dollop of Dream Whip.

