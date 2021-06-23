 

Clarion Women’s Swimming & Diving Team Named to CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams List

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

women_s_team_photoCOLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) announced its list of Scholar All-America teams for the Spring 2021 semester, with the Clarion women’s swimming & diving team earning a spot among the Division II teams.

The CSCAA is honoring 721 programs from 421 institutions, representing 17,892 student-athletes nationwide, for the Spring semester. To earn a spot on the list, teams were required to post a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the Spring semester with a roster of 12 or more student-athletes.

The Golden Eagle women recorded a 3.60 cumulative GPA during the Spring 2021 semester. Five student-athletes finished their spring semester with a 4.0 GPA, and 17 of the team’s 23 participants recorded a GPA of 3.5 or better in the spring. The full release is available on the CSCAA website.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


