Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

UFP Parker, LLC is currently hiring for multiple positions in both their Parker and Emlenton locations.

Parker

Day and Afternoon shift General Labor/Mill

  • Cutting, banding, and stacking wood components
  • Other duties as required
  • Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Truss Assembler

  • Assemble truss with pre-cut components
  • Other duties as required
  • Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Industrial Assembler

  • Assemble pallets, crates, and shipping boxes
  • Other duties as required
  • Must be able to use a variety of hand and pneumatic tools safely and comfortably
  • Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Emlenton

Day Shift Wall Builder

  • Assemble wall panels with pre-cut components
  • Other duties as required
  • Experience reading a tape measure is preferred

Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.

Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:

  • Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance
  • 401k
  • Profit sharing
  • 9 paid holidays
  • 40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year
  • Too many more to list!

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.


