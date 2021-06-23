Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC
UFP Parker, LLC is currently hiring for multiple positions in both their Parker and Emlenton locations.
Parker
Day and Afternoon shift General Labor/Mill
- Cutting, banding, and stacking wood components
- Other duties as required
- Experience reading a tape measure preferred
Day shift Truss Assembler
- Assemble truss with pre-cut components
- Other duties as required
- Experience reading a tape measure preferred
Day shift Industrial Assembler
- Assemble pallets, crates, and shipping boxes
- Other duties as required
- Must be able to use a variety of hand and pneumatic tools safely and comfortably
- Experience reading a tape measure preferred
Emlenton
Day Shift Wall Builder
- Assemble wall panels with pre-cut components
- Other duties as required
- Experience reading a tape measure is preferred
Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.
Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:
- Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance
- 401k
- Profit sharing
- 9 paid holidays
- 40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year
- Too many more to list!
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.