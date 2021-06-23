Hearing for Man Charged With Threatening State Troopers Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Tuesday for a man who reportedly threatened to kill multiple Pennsylvania State Police Troopers.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 45-year-old Michael William Klaus, of Pittsburgh, was continued on Tuesday, June 22, and is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Klaus faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or causes Bodily Injury to Designated Individuals, Felony 2 (three counts)



– Terroristic Threats With Indent to Terrorize Another, Felony 3 (four counts)– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Institutional Vandalism, Misdemeanor 2– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Mischief, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, June 11, Clarion-based State Police were transporting Michael William Klaus when Klaus began to be verbally threatening toward the troopers.

The complaint states Klaus threatened to kill Trooper Smith and Cpl. Yoder at least twice and also made the statement that he was going to “chew” Trooper Smith’s “face off.” He reportedly continued to be verbally aggressive and threatening during the transportation, threatening to break Cpl. Yockey’s neck and saying that Cpl. Yockey had “45 seconds to pull the car over” or his “career was over.”

Around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, police ended the transportation of Klaus at the Quality Inn in Monroe Township, and Klaus appeared to calm down. Police then removed his handcuffs and retrieved his duffel bag from the rear of the police vehicle. Klaus was then directed to enter the hotel and check into a room.

According to the complaint, Klaus appeared to not hear the direction and began making a phone call. Once he had someone on the phone, he reportedly began to scream and yell obscenities and cause a scene with another guest nearby outside the hotel under the canopy at the entrance. Another patron of the hotel asked police if she should be concerned for her safety and then went inside the hotel.

The complaint also stated that Klaus then threatened to Kill Cpl. Yockey and Cpl. Yoder again.

Klaus reportedly continued to be disorderly and verbally aggressive and then lunged at Trooper Smith at close proximity while under the canopy at the hotel, creating a public inconvenience. Police then directed him toward the front of the patrol vehicle and attempted to place him back into custody.

According to the complaint, Klaus resisted by refusing to give police his arm and continuing to be verbally aggressive. Cpl. Yoder then made contact with Clarion-based State Police who responded to assist.

Clp. Yoder and Trooper Smith secured Klaus in handcuffs and directed him to the rear passenger side of the police vehicle, and Klaus reportedly continued to resist and refused to enter the vehicle. He reportedly locked his left leg under the rear passenger side and then forced Trooper Smith’s left leg/knee sideways, injuring his left knee. Klaus then relaxed his left leg and was placed in the vehicle and transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks.

Klaus then refused to exit the vehicle and Troopers Tanner and Drayer had to carry him into the building, according to the complaint.

He reportedly continued to threaten Troopers Tanner and Drayer while entering the building, and when Trooper Tanner attempted to place leg shackles on him, Klaus kicked Trooper Tanner in the chest and spit in Trooper Drayer’s face, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Klaus also threatened Cpl. Yoder again and told him he was going to kill him, saying he would be “lucky to be alive in three weeks.”

After being secured to a bench, Klaus also used his head to break a light switch, the complaint notes.

Klaus was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Court documents indicate Klaus has a record of criminal activity in Allegheny, Westmoreland, and Butler Counties ranging from DUI and theft to terroristic threats and assault dating back to 2002.

