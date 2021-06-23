 

Kay L. (Wetzel) Zerbe

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qU30s1cJ2ANftOnFKay L. Zerbe, 73, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, June 21, 2021.

Born November 12, 1947 to the late Charles Paul and Hazel (Henry) Wetzel.

On June 18, 1966, she married Dennis Zerbe, who preceded her in death on November 14, 2012. Together they made many memories that their family will cherish forever.

Kay graduated from Keystone High School and then attended Cosmetology school. She operated a beauty shop in Knox for several years.

After taking time at home to raise her children, she and Denny purchased The Carriage Inn Restaurant, which they operated for over 20 years. Kay continued to work part time at the Inn after her daughter, Amanda took over the restaurant. She enjoyed cooking and talking with all the customers.

Kay enjoyed camp and boating with her family and especially their annual fishing trip to Canada. She also enjoyed gardening and watching cooking shows. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Kay is survived by her children; Rick Zerbe and his girlfriend, Tracy Hetrick, of Knox, Amanda Zerbe and her fiancé, Jeff “Woody” McCleary, of Knox, and Linda Miller and her husband, Todd, of Seneca; Five grandchildren: Emily, Garett, and Jessica Zerbe of Knox, and Logan and Cassidy Miller, of Seneca.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barb Black LaPierre.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to Kay’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


